Friday October 4, 2019

-Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has continued to expose ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, claiming he is a dictator though he calls himself a democrat.





While addressing Kenyans in the diaspora, in a meeting at Muungano SDA Church in New Jersey in the USA; Musalia claimed that handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga was conceived after foreign blackmails.





But Raila Odinga in a rejoinder termed Mudavadi as a fat liar who is peddling lies abroad.

Hours later, Mudavadi through his spokesman, Ballack Muluka issued a quick response maintaining his position that Raila Odinga was coerced by western countries to accept his deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“We instead stand firmly with our Party Leader, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, and EGH. We reaffirm the veracity of his words on the so-called “swearing-in” of Raila Odinga and the handshake,”reads Muluka statement.





The statement further stated that Odinga's behaviour prior to the Handshake were laden with uncertainties, to the point that one can question whether he had the interest of the country.





“It is not lost upon Kenyans that a gentleman who “boldly” swore himself in as “President,” in the style of Napoleon Bonaparte and Jean-Bedel Bokassa, moved swiftly and mysteriously to surrender in Harambee House and to suddenly cast himself in the role of a votary of peace,” the statement reads.





Jean Bedel Bokassa is a former Central Africa Republic president who is accused of cannibalism and feeding his opponents to animals in 1970s.



