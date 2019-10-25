Friday October 25, 2019 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, surprised State House on Thursday after he abandoned his ministerial duties and joined Mt Kenya politicians who vowed to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Early this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a stern warning to his Cabinet, insisting that those involved in politicking face a possible sack.





The press conference which was attended by over 40 leaders from Central Kenya was led by Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni.





Kioni said Mt Kenya region will not support BBI if it amends the current Presidential system of Government.





BBI, which is a brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, recommends a change in the mode of governance from the presidential system to a parliamentary system.





But the Mt Kenya leaders said they will not support BBI if it adopts the Parliamentary type of Government.





Sources said Uhuru was infuriated with Kiunjuri‘s presence during the Press Conference and vowed to take tough disciplinary action against him when jets back in the country.





Uhuru is currently in Russia attending the Russia–African summit.



