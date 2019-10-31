Thursday October 31, 2019-

Kenyans on Thursday woke up to the news of heavy deployment of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at Lee Funeral home in Nairobi.





Lee funeral is the place where the bodies of who and who of this country are stored after they are dead.





There is speculations that former President Daniel Moi, who is hospitalised at Nairobi Hospital, has succumbed but the truth of the matter is that the KDF were on a special mission at Lee Funeral.





The soldiers were at Lee Funeral to take the body of retired Major General Duncan Wachira.





Wachira, who was a decorated soldier, died last week and his burial date was on Thursday.





Meanwhile the family of retired President Moi has said Mzee is in good spirits despite being in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).





“’The true position is that Mzee Moi is in hospital being attended to by a professional medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein“





"He is alert and conscious of his surroundings,” Moi’s family said in a statement.



