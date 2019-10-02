Wednesday October 2, 2019 - Interior Coordination Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, appeared at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Wednesday where he was put to task over the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).





The powerful PS appeared as a witness in a case contesting the introduction of the national biometric register dubbed Huduma Namba.





Lawyer Martha Karua, who represented human rights agencies that wanted Huduma Namba abolished, cornered Kibicho with tough questions on the inclusion of DNA in a new amendment on the Huduma Number case.





But Kibicho went on to assert that there was no intention to use DNA in any phase of Huduma Numba registration.





However, what surprised many Kenyans is the number of bottles of water Kibicho was taking during the hearing of the case.





Many Kenyans asked whether the PS is battling a dangerous disease going by the number of bottles of water placed on his testimony box.





Here is the photo