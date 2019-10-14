Monday October 14, 2019 -Former President Daniel Arap Moi was on Sunday, October 13, taken to the Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up.





Confirming the news, Mzee Moi's press secretary, Lee Njiru, stated that the former head of state was accompanied by his physician, David Silverstein.





“Yes, l can confirm that Mzee Moi visited The Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up. It is prudent for any human being to undergo regular medical check-ups, so there is nothing to worry about,” stated Njiru.





Reports indicate that the former head of state will spend an unspecified number of days in the hospital to undergo an intensive check-up.





This comes even as his son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, implored Kenyans to reflect on the African values that distinguished them from other countries during the Moi Day celebrations





"As we observe this year's Moi Day, I want to implore on all Kenyans to reflect on the African values that distinguish us, and bestow upon us our common identity and collective aspirations as a people. Thus, may peace, love and unity continue to reign supreme in our land," he posted on his Facebook page.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



