Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Former NTV host, Sheila Mwanyigah, posted a sexy bikini photo that turned into a huge discussion after fans questioned whether she is pregnant.





Sheila Mwanyigah’s fans claimed that they spotted a bulging baby bump in the photo and started sending her sending congratulations messages.





However, the seasoned media girl, who is yet to get married or get a kid despite clocking early 40s, shut down the pregnancy rumours.





Sheila said that she has not been blessed with a bun in the oven as claimed by some of her fans.





“Congratulations, I can see blessings on your way. God is great” A fan posted and Sheila distanced herself from the pregnancy rumour saying, “Nope, not yet.”

Here’s the photo of Sheila Mwanyigah that sparked the pregnancy rumours.