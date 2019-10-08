Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Former NTV host, Sheila Mwanyigah, posted a sexy bikini photo that turned into a huge discussion after fans questioned whether she is pregnant.
Sheila Mwanyigah’s fans claimed that they spotted a bulging baby bump in the photo and started sending her sending congratulations messages.
However, the seasoned media girl, who is yet to get married or get a kid despite clocking early 40s, shut down the pregnancy rumours.
Sheila said that she has not been blessed with a bun in the oven as claimed by some of her fans.
“Congratulations, I can see blessings on your way. God is great” A fan posted and Sheila distanced herself from the pregnancy rumour saying, “Nope, not yet.”
Here’s the photo of Sheila Mwanyigah that sparked the pregnancy rumours.
