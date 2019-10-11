Friday October 11, 2019 -Renowned law Professor Makau Mutua has cautioned Deputy President William Ruto against traveling abroad, especially Europe and North America.





In a tweet on Friday, Makau claimed secret arrest warrants could be issued against Ruto if he leaves the country.





“I don’t know whether I would travel abroad especially in Europe or North America if my name and title were Deputy President William Ruto. Secret arrest warrants can’t be second-guessed. Travel at your peril. If I was your lawyer, I would tell you NYET!” he tweeted.





Speaking in Kakamega on Thursday, Ruto said he will not attend the burial of former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s late wife because he will be out of the country.





He said he will travel to Viena, Austria to show solidarity and support for Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge.





“I would have wished, a lot, to be here on Saturday. However, accept my apologies as I will not be able to come because, as you know, Kenya is a sports nation…and because of that, we have one of us who will be going to make history by becoming the first man to run a marathon in under two hours,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



