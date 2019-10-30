Wednesday October 30, 2019 - Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has chided Deputy President William Ruto for being part of a team that was involved in distributing and supervising KCPE examinations papers.





On Monday morning, Ruto was at Ngong Forest Primary School to oversee the distribution of KCPE papers.





“Distributed and supervised the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations Science Paper and wished the Ngong Forest Primary School candidates success,'' Ruto said.





However in a tweet on Tuesday, Mwangi said Ruto's participation in supervising KCPE exams means he lacks important work to do.





“The Deputy President of #Kenya @WilliamsRuto is supervising distribution of exam papers! That means he has nothing important to do and he is there for a photo opportunity. When will he and Uhuru @StateHouseKenya stop this PR nonsense and deliver their campaign promises?,” Mwangi posed.





Sources say Ruto is no longer busy at his office because most of his duties were taken by ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi.



