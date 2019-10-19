The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) is the representative Professional Society for Medical and Dental Practitioners in Kenya, with the twin mandate of advocating for the Welfare of Doctors and ensuring provision of the highest attainable Standard of Healthcare to Kenyans.





KMA is looking to hire a conference intern to assist in planning our 48th Annual Scientific conference. The intern will work directly with the KMA CEO and National Secretariat.

Overall responsibility will be to liaise with the KMA National Office and the Conference Organizing Committee to oversee smooth facilitation of the conference and all the preliminary activities including fundraising. He/she will be expected to achieve high standards of output, performance and to constantly and creatively find ways of improving productivity and efficiency.

Responsibilities

· Assist in managing the 48th Annual KMA Scientific Conference (approx. 400 attendees).

· Working with Conference Organizing Committee on delivering the event on time, within the budget, that meets and exceed expectations

· Update conference website as needed

· Work with KMA CEO to manage other events and conferences

· Manage a wide range of organizational work to meet prescribed deadlines

· Ensure the attendees of event leave with a positive experience

· Managing social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn), updating members about upcoming events, working on member group expansion

· Communicating, maintaining and developing client relationships

· Managing website content

· Travelling to on-site inspections and project managing visits

· Ensuring excellent customer service and quality delivery

· Obtaining quotes from suppliers for all production needs of the events

· Sending out update and post event emails to speakers, sponsors and delegates

· Chasing in delegate and sponsor payments for the conferences with the aim of having all payments in prior to the conference

· Copy checking all printed material with the Conference Organizing Committee

· Accurately assisting the Accountant to process invoices received from suppliers on a timely basis

· Comply with and enforce KMA established policies and procedures

· Any other duty as may be delegated by the National Executive Committee Members (NEC)

Qualifications

· Must have a Bachelors’ degree in relevant field.

· Experience in conference planning;

· Teamwork: ability to interact effectively with others.

· Excellent organizational skills to manage numerous details

· Strong written and verbal communication

· Problem-solve in a changing environment: analyze situations quickly and react appropriately with minimal supervision.

· Strong work ethics: be a self-starter with strong initiative; be reliable.

· Assertive personality to reach out to conference sites, potential speakers, management, participants.

· Understanding of event planning, deadlines, and lead times.

· Able to anticipate logistics needs of large groups of people.

How To Apply