Wednesday October 30, 2019 - Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has asked Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, to come clean on his citizenship.





There is rumour in Kenya’s political circles that Duale, who is also the Garissa MP, holds dual citizenship – Both Somalia and Kenya.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Mwaura said that Duale is not a Kenyan.





This is after it emerged that the Somalia community is allowed to marry more than one wife.





“In 2009 census Mandera has 3 men to 1 woman.”





“How do they live there?”





“Can Duale declare his citizenship since Omtata claims him, Safia Abdi, Dahir Duale, Adan Haji, Yusuf Hassan and Mohammed Garane have dual citizenship n therefore holding their state offices illegally,” Mwaura asked.





Duale has in the past dismissed claims that he is a Somalia citizen and said the rumour about his citizenship is being peddled by his political enemies.



