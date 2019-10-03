Thursday October 3, 2019 -Orange Democratic Movement party has admitted that her candidate for Kibra by-election is not heavy pocketed like some of his competitors.





Speaking yesterday, ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohammed took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto and his candidate, McDonald Mariga, calling them gamblers and looters, adding that despite minimal resources by the ODM team, the seat will be retained by Imran Okoth.





“Our candidate does not have the kind of money that is being pumped in Kibra by gamblers and illicit traders.”





"So we are here to ensure his message is not drowned in the cheap politics of voter bribery that is now being introduced in Kibra. He will win. #VoteImran #ForwardTogether," he wrote.





Yesterday, ODM held a fundraiser in Nairobi which ODM leader Raila Odinga attended in person along with several other MPs.





IEBC has scheduled November 7th as the date for the polls. The seat was left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth, a brother to ODM candidate Mr Imran Okoth.



