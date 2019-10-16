Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - Starved hyenas and addicts of big booties had a field day after this well-endowed lady posted a video flaunting her big buttocks.





Rocking a tight dress that nearly swallowed her heavy load, the plus-size beauty moved around while wiggling her big behind and nearly caused an earthquake.





Men on a dry spell have been discussing the video all day and sliding into the lady’s DM, begging for her phone number.





Just imagine having such a neighbor.





Here’s the video.