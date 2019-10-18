Friday, October 18, 2019 - An image of a man who fell from a Kenya Airways plane and landed in a garden in London has been released.





The body of the man who plunged to his death from the landing gear compartment of a KQ plane on June 30th has not been claimed, forcing detectives to release his photo to aid in the identification process.





The Kenyan man who is in his 30s was wearing a blue tracksuit when he died.





A detective from London said, “We have pursued a number of lines of inquiry in what has been a very sad incident to investigate.”





“This man has a family somewhere who need to know what has happened to their loved one.”





“I hope by releasing this e-fit, someone known to the deceased will recognize him and make contact.”





Here’s a photo of the deceased.



