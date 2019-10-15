Tuesday October 15, 2019 - Minority Chief Whip Junet Mohamed has accused Deputy President William Ruto's aide, Farouk Kibet, of allegedly bribing voters in Kibra Constituency ahead of the November 7th by-election.





The Suna East MP asked Kibra voters to 'burn him' (Farouk) should they spot him at the region any time.





According to Junet, the law does not allow candidates in the polls to bribe voters, adding that the matter is an electoral offence which will not be tolerated.





"I have heard that Farouk Kibet is dishing handouts here.”





“If you come across him, just burn him.”





“That's an election offence," he said.





"I have asked TJ Kajwang and he has assured me that it's an offence.”





“Do not give him a chance to ruin your future.”





“Just lynch him," he added.





His sentiments come days after reports emerged that Karen residents have cautioned Ruto against hosting huge delegations in the area.





The DP has been using the residence to campaign for McDonald Mariga, the Jubilee candidate in Kibra polls.





He will face Imran Okoth of ODM among others.



