Monday October 28, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga appealed to voters in Kibra yesterday and asked them not to embarrass him in the upcoming by-election scheduled for November 7th by voting for Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate, McDonald Mariga.





Addressing rallies in Bhukungu and Laini Saba grounds, Raila declared that a vote for the party candidate, Imran Okoth, would be a vote for him.





“I have come here to meet you face to face.”





“We have this young man Imran.”





“A vote for him is a vote for baba.”

“If you can’t vote for Imran, vote for baba,” Raila stated.





The former PM moved to assure the voters that once Imran clinches the seat, things will change for the better, noting that he had plans to uplift the informal settlement.





At the same time, Raila took a swipe at Jubilee candidate, McDonald Mariga, declaring him a stranger in Kibra.





“Those others asking for votes here are strangers.”





“An outsider cannot address the challenges facing Kibra people,” he said.



