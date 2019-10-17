Thursday October 17, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, suffered a major blow yesterday after the High Court rejected her bid to gag the media in a case against her daughter-in-law, Lwam Getachew Bekelle.





Ida had requested the court to gag the media from covering the entire saga in which she is fighting with her daughter in-law over the control of her late son, Fidel’s estate.





The family was of the view that the matter ought not to be covered because it involves minors and that it is intrusive.





Bekelle agreed with them on that issue.





However, the judge declined to bar the media from covering the case, saying that once a matter is filed in an open registry, journalists have access to it.





He noted that minors should be protected and pointed out that naming them in media reports will be against the Children's Act.





“The law does not allow the names of minors, and if the media gives children's names it would be offending Children’s Act.”





“That’s the only thing I would be worried about,” the judge said.





He also noted that if the parties wanted the matter heard in camera, they should have requested that the hearing should be on his private chambers away from the courtroom.





Muchelule emphasized the importance of free media in society, saying that it helps people to have faith in the processes.





However, the court ordered a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of Fidel Odinga’s twins and instructed the media not to mention the minors' names.



