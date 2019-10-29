Tuesday October 29, 2019 -It appears that outspoken National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader, Jimmy Angwenyi, has shifted his allegiance to his former political foes and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





This is after he vowed to any punch leaders abusing Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta should they come to his Kitutu Chache North territory.





He lauded the two for reconciling, adding that the country has embraced stability since the two agreed to work together in 2018.





"Any person abusing Prime Minister Raila Odinga or President Uhuru Kenyatta is unwanted in Kenya. If such a person comes to my constituency to abuse Raila or Uhuru, I'll beat him," he said at Homa Bay Town.





In August, Angwenyi for the first time supported ODM leader Raila Odinga during the burial of Dr Hezron Manduku at Nyaribari Masaba.





During the burial, Odinga left the crowd in stitches when he recalled the time Mr Angwenyi used to punch fellow MPs in parliament.





"The late Manduku, despite being in KANU, was a cool man. He never loved confrontational politics unlike Angwenyi, who used to punch his critics," he said.





A week later, Angwenyi was in the delegation of Abagusii leaders who visited Raila at his Capitol Hill offices.



