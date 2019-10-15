Tuesday October 15, 2019

-Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday stood up to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, refusing to give way to a motorcade which had siren.





In a post on his Instagram account, Bonface asked fellow citizens to be recording VIP vehicles using the siren to be given way in traffic.





''Who will protect Kenyans from this over-entitled VIPs and their rogue bodyguards? A police officer in KCH 995E insulted me because l refused to be bullied, he was the lead car for KCH 755S. Please record, post & shame VIP bullies every day. I only give way for ambulances and marked police cars that aren't escorting entitled VIPs,'' read part of Mwangi post.





Reacting to Mwangi’s post, Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino, confirmed that indeed it was Raila's motorcade and asked Mwangi to give him the way.





''This is Raila, omera you must clear way for him as a sign of respect. Stop fighting unnecessary wars,'' wrote Babu Owino.





This is not the first time Mwangi has blocked government official cars using the siren to maneuver traffic.





In June this year, he blocked another motorcade noting that he only gives way to ambulances and fire engines.





''I only give way to ambulances and fire engines. I block entitled civil servants and politicians who love to use sirens to avoid traffic. As a taxpayer, l expect the people in this big cars to follow the law and work towards solving the perennial traffic jams,'' he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



