Sunday October 6, 2019 -Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has maintained that any intended constitutional changes cannot be forced down the throats of the people.





Speaking on Friday, Kiunjuri, who leans towards Deputy President William Ruto's camp, said Kenyans will first read the Building Bridges Initiative report before making a decision.





"We are ready to do what's clear as a community. We shall handle all challenges. We are ready to listen to anything that is brought to us before we jump to conclusions," he said.





"You took us to school and we shall read the document when it comes out and we inform you on what to do. You cannot be forced to do things the way people want," he added.





This is even as the country is preparing for a possible referendum following a committee that was set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.





Mr Odinga and Uhuru maintain that change of government system is necessary to allow inclusivity given the diversity among Kenyan communities.





On the other hand, Ruto has already opposed intended constitutional changes, arguing that the country is not ready for an expanded executive.





Mr Kiunjuri is being fronted as Mt Kenya defacto leader upon the exit of President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been the kingpin of Kikuyu community.



