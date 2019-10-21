Monday October 21, 2019 -Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has lauded the unity pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.





Speaking yesterday during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa, Joho said it’s through the handshake unity that Mombasa has experienced tremendous development and he is ready to do anything to make sure he stays in government to support Uhuru's development agenda.





He maintained that he will support the President and he is not ready to engage in any in-fights that may disrupt the unity pact.





"Raila Odinga told me this country is greater than anybody. I want to thank you for that advice because I have seen the benefits of being in government and I will do anything that I can to stay in government and support Uhuru Kenyatta," said Joho.





The county boss was speaking at the backdrop of ongoing commotion between Mombasa truck drivers and national government after the later directed all port cargo be transport via Standard Gauge Railway.





"I have heard so many people question my stand in regard to transport issues in Mombasa, I want to tell you that I am fully in support that we should push for our businessmen to benefit but we will only do so in a respective manner," he said.





Prior to the 2017 General Election, Uhuru and Joho were sworn political enemies who would not attend the same function together.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



