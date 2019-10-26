Saturday, October 26, 2019

-City socialite and high end flesh peddler, Huddah Monroe, claims Tanzanians are jealous and evil.





The popular socialite narrated how she was drugged in Tanzania during a business meeting,

a plan that was hatched to taint her image by a Kenyan and a Tanzanian lady.





The plan was to drug her and then take photos of her private parts which they wanted to spread online and then claim she was high on drugs.



However, they didn't succeed.





Huddah says that she stopped going to Tanzania after realizing that there are so many people who are jealous of her success in the neighbouring country.





Here’s what she posted.



