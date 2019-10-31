Thursday October 31, 2019 -Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has regained his eyesight after several months of temporary blindness.





Mr Awiti made the announcement on Wednesday, saying he could see and no longer needed the help of his aides.





"I lost my sight but God has given it back to me. I thank everyone who prayed for me," he said after returning to work following weeks of treatment of an eye condition.





Awiti started losing his sight late in 2018 so he suspended some county activities to seek treatment in several hospitals abroad, in countries including Germany.





The county chief said at the time that he had had a cornea transplant.





With Mr Awiti on medical leave, Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata and County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe took over.

However, some local leaders questioned the county chief's ability to run Homa Bay.





Upon his return to work, Governor Awiti told his supporters that his health had improved and that he would serve in full capacity.





He noted that his doctor told him he was well enough to serve with vigour.





The Kenyan DAILY POST















