Tuesday October 29, 2019 - Renowned economist, David Ndii, has faulted the move by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Jubilee Government.





Raila put aside his political differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta and pledged to work with him for the sake of the country and even established the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was mandated with finding solutions to Kenya's longstanding challenges.





According to Ndii, he warned Raila against joining Uhuru but his advice fell on deaf ears.





Ndii was responding to a tweep who challenged him to help the Government turn around the collapsing economy.





But the Oxford University-trained economist said his calls have always been ignored, adding that Kenya will only be delivered through an uprising.





"You aren’t hearing me.”





“You didn't listen when turn around was possible.”





“We passed tipping about a year ago.”





“Now it’s either Ethiopia (regime change) or Sudan (revolution) scenario.”





“I advised Raila not to jump into sinking ship, he disagreed. Choices. Consequences," he said.



