Saturday, October 12, 2019

-Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has mocked MacDonald Mariga after his motorcade was stoned in Kibera and some of his supporters injured.





Taking to social media, the youthful MP told Mariga to quit the Kibera race and contest another time when he is well prepared like Eliud Kipchoge who broke the world record during the Ineos challenge after intense preparation.





Owino reminded Mariga that he had warned him to keep off the hotly contested by-election but he failed to listen to his advice.





The youthful MP has always insisted that Mariga is Ruto’s project in Kibera.





“ I don’t support violence at all but I already told Mariga to leave the race for a fly that does not listen to an advice is buried with the corpse.The goat that broke the drum of kibra people is paying with the skin.I’m humbly requesting Mariga to leave the race,live to fight another day and plan like Eliud Kipchoge.Lets maintain peace. ” Babu posted on his official Instagram page.



