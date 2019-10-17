Thursday, October 17, 2019 - Sexy Kenyan singer and actress, Avril Nyambura, has made it clear that she doesn’t mind her protruding tummy, a year after giving birth to a bouncing baby boy.





The songstress took to Instagram to flaunt her postpartum body and stated that she won’t kill herself to get a flat tummy just for the glam.





She went on to reveal that she only works out to clear her head and not to keep appearances.





“One year and a few months postpartum and I don't have a flat tummy. Honestly don't care if I do get one. #SuckInForTheGram ?? 😆😆





“I work out to clear my head, get my energy up to conquer so much more.”





The ‘Hello Baby’ hit-maker recently revealed that she desperately wanted a baby and she feels so fulfilled being a mother.





“I wanted to have a baby for the longest time, I wanted to be a parent for the longest time and anyone who knows me personally knows that that was what I used to sing from the age of about 27,” said Avril.





“I will introduce my family when I want to but not now. I am learning to live a private life and people close to me know exactly what’s going on and I would like to keep it like that.” She stated.





Grapevine is rife with reports that popular video producer, J-Blessing, is the baby daddy but she has never confirmed or denied these claims.





See the photo below.