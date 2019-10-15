Tuesday October 15, 2019 - Nairobi Assembly Majority Leader, Abdi Guyo, has recorded a statement with the DCI alleging that he fears for his life following the chaos that rocked the assembly last week upon Speaker Beatrice Elachi’s return.





This is after Jubilee MCAs softened their hardline stance of not working with Elachi although with certain conditions.





Addressing the media at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road yesterday, Guyo claimed that unknown people had been tracking his car and monitoring his movements.





The Matopeni Ward MCA also played a recording where an MP confessed that Guyo’s movements are monitored and that he gets feedback on his whereabouts.





“I have been receiving calls and messages from unknown numbers threatening me that if I do not stop fighting the Governor they will execute me.”





“If you carefully listen to the audio, you will also get that the happenings of last week were planned,” stated Guyo.





He was accompanied by Mowlem MCA, Benson Mwangi, and Pangani MCA, Peter Wahinya, at the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters yesterday.





In the audio, the MP is also heard detailing an unsuccessful dispute resolution meeting between a section of the MCAs, Guyo and Elachi.





“Amekwisha Kabisa sasa (he is completely finished now),” says the MP in reference to Guyo.



