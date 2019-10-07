I am in tears as I write this. Over this Christmas I travelled to my village with my wife .I thought it’s a good idea to have her accompany me since my other brothers had come with their wives and children.





One of the challenges I have faced in life is that I am impotent. I have tried to make my wife pregnant since 2014 but I haven’t managed. I have now decided to live with the fact that I am childless.





The first day we arrived at home everything was okay. We went to sleep in our house while our other relatives had a common house they slept. What happened the following day will forever remain in my hippocampus. That night I had gone to have some drink in a local pub and as usual my wife expected me to overstay in the pub…but that never happened. I took a drink and at exactly 9 pm I decided to go home.





As I was approaching my house, I heard noise:





"Ingiza yote”,”nimekuanikia”.I went near to hear who was producing the sound…oh my goodness!!! it was my wife. I pushed the door hard, only to find my younger brother sweating on her.





I wanted to beat them like a mburukenge but my wife quickly said, “I am trying to help you get a child, real men make their wives pregnant!” The statement finished me completely. Nilipigia daktari wa kienyeji simu anisaidie bila hata kufikiria.Number zake ni .

Phone number: +254740637248





Email address: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com









Hata angeua huyo mwanaume singejali bora bibi yangu arudi.Daktari aliniambia nibook appointment na nikafanya hivo.





After 3 days huyo mwanaume aliniandikia message akaniambia kitu yake haisimami na anakojoa damu.for the first time I was happy.nilimwambia God is good.Minutes later,bibi naye akaniambia anataka kurudi na anaomba msamaha.





Huyo mwanaume ilibidi anilipe nimwachilie.Saa hii nasikia raha





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



