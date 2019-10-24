Thursday October 24, 2019 -Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli on Wednesday asserted that Deputy President William Ruto will never be the President of Kenya come 2022.





“I have said it before on the bench-there will be a referendum….the DP will not be the next President. If I were him, I would not waste even a single cent campaigning to be the next President," Atwoli said on Citizen TV's JKL show.





He advised Dr Ruto to change his advisers because they do not remind him that there are other interested parties who have to give their recommendation before one becomes a President.





"I think the DP has bad advisers… A President is a President-he might be weak but he understands all that goes on in gov’t…If the president mentions your name, stand up,” he added.





Atwoli's sentiments came after an undated video surfaced online on Mashujaa Day speaking of Ruto's presidency.





"We want to be united. We want to work with all leaders who are here. You have a constitutional right to to walk with William Ruto. If we see his work is good, we will walk with him (We want to get united. Sisi tunataka kufanya na nyinyi wabunge wote wale wako hapa. You have a constitutional right kutembea na William Ruto. Tukiangalia mambo yake iko sawasawa, tutatembea na yeye.)," Atwoli stated in a video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



