"We want to be united. We want to work with all leaders who are here. You have a constitutional right to to walk with William Ruto. If we see his work is good, we will walk with him (We want to get united. Sisi tunataka kufanya na nyinyi wabunge wote wale wako hapa. You have a constitutional right kutembea na William Ruto. Tukiangalia mambo yake iko sawasawa, tutatembea na yeye.)," Atwoli stated in a video.