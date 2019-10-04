I have never felt the way I felt when a man by the name Joshua received my money and refused to return it.I had a patient at Kijabe Hospital and was scheduled to be released on Thursday. I had earned my salary and thought it was good I deny myself good things so that I can clear the bill for my ailing sister.





My brother was waiting for the money at hospital so I loaded it in Nairobi and,wrote down my brother’s number and sent Ksh 40,000.After two minutes I called the number asking whether he had received it only for a stranger to pick it.When I checked on my phone,I realized it was not my brother’s number,I had written the last two digits 27 instead of 37 .I started panicking and called the man to return the money but he refused saying ‘kiendacho kwa mganga hakirudi”.When I called Safaricom they promised to reverse the money and I was excited.





My sister was forced to stay at the hospital since her bill had not been cleared. The following day I called Safaricom only to be told that the person had withdrawn the money and his phone was switched off.





Since I had no option, I went to beg the hospital for her release, sadly the management refused.I was totally confused and stressed up.I called all my relatives to help but none was in a position to pay.It’s my cousin who gave me a hint on what to do.He told me there’s a man who has helped people recover money and property taken forcefully. He narrated how his house was broken into and after he consulted the man, the thieves returned the items.

+254740637248













Since I was desperate I called the number and a man called Dr Mugwenu picked it.We arranged for a meeting for the following week.









Three days after the meeting,I found a man calling me,he identified himself as Joshua.From the tone of his voice,he was in pain.I asked him,”what is it Joshua?” That’s when he apologized for taking my money illegally.He said for one week,he had not gone to the toilet and even after going to hospital doctors said they couldn’t identify the disease.He also revealed he had been dreaming of death and the money he withdrew.He knew I was the cause so he told me to forgive him.That morning he returned my money.





