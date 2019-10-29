Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Popular Instagram comedian and Churchill Show producer, Lawrence Macharia alias Terence Creative, has admitted that he cheated on his wife just months after welcoming a bouncing baby girl.





The comedian who is also known as Kamami, made the confession after the lady he cheated with, Anita Sonia, exposed him.





The 19-year old slay queen revealed that she had been receiving several threats from the comedian’s wife, Milly Chebby.





Speaking about the affair, Soina narrated how Chebby had once threatened her.





“ At first I thought I didn't care, but when it came to threatening my life and all that I had to be scared. ”





“ At first Chebby threatened to shame me, I was scared because I’m not used to it and I’m not in the limelight like them.





“At least I asked Terence and he told me Chebby can’t do anything, so I knew she was not going to do anything, but the moment she started posting unaware videos of me and also wanting to send whatever people she wanted to send to me.





“There was a time we were on a call and she talked about Mungiki’s and if she denies, I will just give the call. ”





“ She talked about unajua nilitaka kutuma watu wakuje kwako and akamention Mungiki”.

After her video went viral, the comedian took to Instagram and admitted cheating but blamed it on the devil.





“Is it true you cheated on Milly Chebby?” posed a fan.





To this Macharia responded:





“Yes I did, and through it I have learnt my lesson, Milly and I will talk about it someday,” he replied.





“Shetani huja kwa njia mingi, ashindwe Kabisaa. Akii sitarudia Tena,” he said when asked why he cheated on his wife.





See photo of the 19-year old lady below.