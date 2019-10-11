Friday October 11, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not interested with direct Jubilee Party ticket in 2022, saying he is ready to fight with others interested with the ruling party ticket.





Speaking on Thursday after attending a memorial of former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale‘s wife Adelaide in Kakamega, Ruto said th ose interested in the party ticket should be ready for a competition.





"It's interests which guides politics. Just as Khalwale and Shinali said, we are all one team and we respect one another. We shall work together,” Ruto said.





"There will be no direct ticket for anyone in Jubilee.We shall all come to the people and ask for your support. We shall respect your decisions. In all seats, we shall respect democracy and face the people. It is through competition that the best enough comes out,” Ruto added

.

Ruto's sentiments corroborates those of Secretary General Raphael Tuju, who on Wednesday insisted that the Jubilee party does not have automatic candidate for presidency in 2022.



