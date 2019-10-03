Thursday, October 3, 2019 - Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinumz’s mother, Bi Sandra Sanurah alias Mama Dangote, has said that she has no intention of having babies with her ‘Ben 10’ lover.





The 48-year old has been forced to set the record straight while welcoming her 7th grandchild after her son’s Kenyan girlfriend, Tanasha Donna, gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.





Netizens asked Diamond’s mother if she also plans to have babies with her Ben 10 lover, Rally Jones.





In her response, she said:





“Sisi tumeoana sio wa kuzaa, tumeona kula good time.”





“Tuzae nini na utu uzima huu?”





“Sasa nizae nini?”





“Mwataka nifie labour?”





“Mume wangu ananipenda, sitaki mambo ya kuzaa zaa,”





Diamond’s son with Tanasha is his fifth child.





The Bongo Flava star has four other children, two with Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, and one with former Miss Tanzania, Hamisa Mobetto.





Last year, Diamond revealed that he has a seven-year-old first-born son who he fathered with a woman from Mwanza.





Diamond’s sister, Esma, has two kids which makes Mama Dangote a grandmother of seven.



