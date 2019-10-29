Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Kiss 100 presenter, Kamene Goro, has taken to social media to advice city women on matters sex.





The curvy media personality wants ladies to stop using their pudesh as a source of income and work to make money.





According to Kamene, women should only have sex for pleasure but not to make money.





“Ladies repeat this after me, I will always open my legs for sexual pleasure, but when I want money I go to work,” she posted on her Instastories.





Last week, city socialite turned business lady, Huddah Monroe, advised women to sell their pudesh and start a business instead of borrowing money from men.





“If you are a woman, stop borrowing 24-7. Go sell that p***y. Save the money and start selling groceries. Nothing in life is f*****g free. Everyone works hard for their sh*t,” Huddah wrote.





“I know telling people to sell p***y is bad advice but Ah! But whoever its (SIC) directed to some chronic borrowers know themselves. Do whatever, as long as don’t put your problems on people every day and get mad when they cut you off! It’s that simple! Everyone is hustling to make ends meet. No free biz!”





There is no love lost between Kamene and Huddah after the latter accused the former of hawking her pudesh to wealthy old men.





In response, Huddah called Kamene a peasant.



