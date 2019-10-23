–Former Citizen TV political reporter and anchor, Jacque Maribe, has revealed her relationship status.





The embattled TV presenter, who is facing murder charges, has been linked to affairs with different men including Dennis Itumbi, Eric Omondi and Jowie.





She revealed her relationship status following speculation on social media after she confirmed that popular comedian Eric Omondi is the father of her 4 year old son.





After Maribe posted the photo hanging out with Eric Omondi and her son Zahari, a fan challenged her to clear the air on who between the three men she is dating.





“… Mara sijui Jowie, mara Itumbi, sahii ni joker anaitwa Eric. I mean where does she lie? Tangaza standing madam!” The fan identified as Danny posted.





In response, Maribe put it clear that the three men are just friends.





She further revealed that she is single.





"@Dannydunhillison nilitangaza hukuona. Niko single AF. Those are my friends.” She wrote.