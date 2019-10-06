Sunday October 6, 2019-

Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has declared himself as the official opposition leader after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga allegedly joined the government.





Speaking to journalists in Nairobi shortly after he landed from America on Saturday, Mudavadi shared with Kenyans about his trip and also raised a number of national issues he felt should be addressed, promising to lead the way.





"I want to tell my fellow Kenyans in foreign lands - far away and close by - that I will come to you. I want to listen to your voices in our continuous search for the Kenya we want, and even as I listen to my fellow Kenyans at home,”





“The Diaspora is an increasingly important demographic in our social, economic and political life. We must, accordingly, do everything possible to consciously include you in our planning and in all crucial activities in our life as a nation," Mudavadi said.





The former deputy Prime Minister also disclosed he was greatly touched by the love Kenyans abroad have for their motherland and their desire to see the country become truly one of the great nations in the world.





"I am pleased to bring home their warm greetings and their hand and message of goodwill. I want to tell you that your sons and daughters, and your brothers and sisters abroad love you and they care about you," he said.



