My name is Stella from Kajiado. I want to reveal what happened to me in June 2017 that almost made me take my life. I would also wish that Mpango Wa Kando learn from what I did.





I got married in 2007 in a church wedding. My husband works as an accountant with a government institution while I work as a teacher in Kajiado. After the wedding, we went to settle in Nairobi.





At that time, I was not yet working but my husband was employed at the Nairobi CBD. From 2007 to 2014 we were blessed with three children; two boys and one girl. In 2015 I applied for a TSC vacancy and was posted in a public school in Kajiado. I was then forced to relocate to the area.





Following the developments, my husband was compelled to adjust his schedule. He started visiting me every weekend. He would come on Friday and return to Nairobi on Sunday. The routine continued until April 2016 when he was transferred to Mombasa.





Due to the distance from Kajiado to Mombasa, my husband could not manage to visit me every week. He was forced to come to see, at most, once a month.





For four consecutive months, he did not miss any visit, especially at the end of every month. But it reached a point that he stopped coming.





He once stayed away for three good months before I saw him again. With that particular visit, I noticed that he had changed. Initially, he would to leave his phone with me with no worries, but this time he had placed a password on it.





The following morning, I asked him about it.





He said, ”Kwani unanichunga chunga? Si ufurahi at least nimekuja kukuona?!”





I did not ask him anything further and continued with my own work.





After staying the weekend, he returned to Nairobi. As he was boarding his bus, he left me with KSh 500. Usually, he would to give me KSh 2,000.





I realized there was something terribly wrong.





A month passed without a visit from my husband. I called him up to inquires as to why he had changed and he told me it was because he had a lot of work. I waited for two weeks to pass before embarking on a journey to Mombasa.





I did not tell him I was dropping by.





At around 10pm I arrived at his home. I knew the place because I had earlier escorted him during his relocation to Mombasa.





Before I could knock on the door, I heard this:





“Aki uko mtamu. Waao! Waao! Finyilia ndani babe!”





I thought I was at the wrong house. Going straight up to th e window to peep inside, I confirmed something terrible was indeed happening.





Anger quickly rose in me and I pushed the door hard.





I called in loud voice, “James, how can you do this to me?”.





When my husband heard my voice, he roared, ”Who invited you here?! You woman, return to Kajiado until I call you!”.





I retorted, “Fungua ama nipige nduru!”





That is when he opened the door.





As I entered I found a brown-skinned woman seated on the bed wearing a towel. We started engaging in a fight which forced my husband to intervene. He then told me something I will never forget.





“You are shapeless! Upende usipende nitamuoa.”





That night, I was forced to sleep on the couch as my husband stayed in the bedroom. The brown-skinned woman left without saying where she was headed to.





In the morning, my husband removed his wedding ring and gave it to me. He also handed me all my belongings in his house and told me:





“Bye, don’t come back again unless you are ready to die.”





And he closed the door.





I did not want any more drama, so I headed to town and boarded a TSS bus.





Two months later, I heard my husband had married the lady. He had also cut all communication with me. He did not even bother to come to visit my children. Whenever I would try to call him, he hanged up on me.





I suffered a lot as I paid rent, school fees and everything my family needed on my own. I knew I had lost my husband to another woman but did not want him to leave without putting up a fight.





Turning to prayer in church, nothing good came out of it. It is at this point that I Googled ‘how to bring back a husband who has been taken by a Mpango wa Kando.’ In my searching, I found this number +254740637248 and I called it.





I was desperate and did not care what would happen to the Mpango wa Kando as long as I got help. I looked the number up on True Caller and discovered the number belongs to Dr. Mugwenu ,a traditional herbalist .





mugwenudoctors@gmail.com After I rang him up, he told me to visit his office in Nairobi. I did as I was instructed and he also gave me this email to write him anything I feel should be done





Two weeks following my visit to the doctor, my husband called me and told me that his ‘thing’ has failed to perform. He was also feeling pain and was worried that he might die.

His Mpango wa Kando had left him and they were not talking anymore. He begged me to pray for him as he waits to die. He knew I am a prayerful person.





It is only after doing what I did that my husband returned to me. We are now living happily as husband and wife.





I advice anyone with simila r problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu.





Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection. The queries might range from life obstacles and financial challenges to physical aspects, among others.





“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone having similar problems visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” he says.





The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. Dr. Mugwenu handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future. Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.





Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu, he heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments.





The traditional doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.





For consultation call: +254 740 637 248









Do not be limited by location. You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors says one of their greatest attributes is distance healing:





“This is when we help people who are not physically present with us. It does not matter where you are, we can assist you successfully.”





Do you have problems on your mind? Mugwenu Doctors can work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your bodies must connect without any interference.





+254740637248 or visit So should you find that you are not at peace with yourself and those around you or should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors onor visit www.mugwenudoctors.com





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



