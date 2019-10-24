Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Celebrated Bongo singer, Harmonize alias Konde Boy, has finally admitted that he is not in good terms with his former boss, Diamond Platnumz, the founder and CEO of Wasafi.





Harmonize quit Wasafi and started his own label called Konde Boy, leading to speculations on what might have caused the bad blood between him and Diamond.





While speaking in a recent interview, the mellow voiced singer confirmed that he has cut links with Diamond and other artists signed under Wasafi label.





According to Harmonize, he is not close with Diamond and Wasafi “gang” like before.





However, he dismissed rumours that Wasafi artists led by Diamond refused to attend his recent wedding and added that he only invited his family members and friends he grew with in the village to the lavish wedding.





“ Sitaki kusema uongo, Mahusiano yangu na uongozi wangu uliopita sio kama zamani, na kuhusu wao kushindwa kuhudhuria ndoa yangu mimi niliweka nadhiri kuwa siku ya ndoa yangu ningependa wahudhuriaji wawe ni ndugu zangu niloishi nao vizuri kijijini” t he singer said.



