Monday October 14, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he has fallen out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Monday, Nation Media through The Daily Nation alleged that Uhuru has snubbed his deputy once again - a claim that Ruto dismissed.





“FAKE NEWS at it again!





I chaired the IBEC meeting that approved the matter way before it came to parliament.

Unfortunately for nation Uhuruto is inseparable.





They should either register as a political party then compete with Jubilee or operate a gutter journal for makotsi to run,” Ruto said on Monday.





Ruto has remained optimistic that Uhuru will endorse his candidature in 2022.





The entry of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, into the equation has complicated matters for Ruto.





The second in command is now torn between a rock and a hard place as he waits for Uhuru’s last word in 2022.