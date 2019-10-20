0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Sunday, October 20, 2019-A 24 year old lady has stunned the online community after she revealed her HIV status.

When most people test positive, they sink  into depression, thinking that the dreaded virus is a death sentence.

But with proper medication, regular exercise and a positive mindset, you can test positive and live for long.

The lady announced her  HIV status on twitter saying, “ I found out about my HIV status when I was 14 years old and I am now 24. We really greater than HIV.”







The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top