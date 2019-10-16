Wednesday October 16, 2019

-Citizen TV presenter, Hussein Mohamed, has continued to show his unmatched journalistic skills after calmed Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot.





Hussein had hosted Ekuru on Tuesday evening to shed more light on why his Punguza Mzigo Initiative had flopped.

But, Ekuru who has a bloated ego, tried to pin down Hussein by stating that he was asking naïve and ignorant questions.





“I am asking you a simple question with due respect Dr Aukot, county assemblies are made up of people who were elected under specific parties.





"I am sorry to use this word. Why are you that naive to expect people who belong to political parties not to listen to what their parties are saying and vote for your bill?" Mohamed wondered.





Aukot, could not hold back his temper and went out guns blazing at the anchor.





"It is your question that is so naive to think that any Kenyan could not invoke the requisite articles of the constitution to protect the constitution. It is your naivety to think that Kenyans cannot begin a process to change the constitution.





"Do you know that I am a constitution builder? Stop pushing a very naive and narrow narrative that the only people who can make a decision about this country are those who are elected. I wish you had done your research very well," an angry Aukot lashed out.





Aukot even refused to agree that his bill had hit a dead end, as he blamed ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, as the masterminds of an alleged plan to squash it.



