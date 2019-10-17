Thursday, October 17, 2019

-The World Marathon Champion, Eliud Kipchoge, jetted back to the Country quietly after a remarkable performance at IENOS Challenge in Vienna, where he broke a record and made history by running a 42 kilometers marathon under two hours.





Many Kenyans expected Kipchoge to make a grand return but the humble athlete, who doesn’t like show off and flashy life, jetted back to the Country quietly.





Kipchoge’s first destination after landing in the Country from Vienna where he made history and shocked the world with a remarkable performance was his mother’s residence, where he was spotted enjoying tea.





See photo.







