Monday October 7, 2019 - A policeman, who is among three officers charged with the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani has finally confessed how they killed the lawyer and his two friends and dumped their bodies in Ol Donyo Sabuk River.





Police officer Geoffrey Kinyua took to the stand on Monday to read the confession of police informer, Peter Ngugi, who is also one of the accused in the case.





Ngugi gave chilling details of how they executed the murder of Willie Kimani and two others.

The other two were Kimani's client, Josphat Mwenda, and taxi driver, Joseph Muiruri.





Ngugi is a former boda boda rider who was recruited as a police informer in 2011 mostly around Kabete.





Ngugi said that his job was to remove the victims from the boot of the car and hand them to the police for execution.





At 10pm, the boda boda guy, Mwenda was the first to be killed by strangling with a rope.





An hour later, the second victim, Muiruri, was taken to another corner and executed through strangling.





He was then put in two sacks because he was too tall to fit in one.





The third victim, Kimani, was then strangled to death and his body put in one sack alongside the boda boda rider.





Four Administration Police officers - Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Maina Mwangi - and Mr Ngugi were arrested in connection with the gruesome murders.





Mr Ngugi has, however, worked a deal with the prosecution to reveal the truth on how they killed the three innocent Kenyans.





Willie was killed for representing Mwenda in a case where AP Fredrick Leliman was accused of shooting him.





Mwenda was a Boda Boda operator.





Joseph Muiruri was a taxi driver and a friend of Willie.



