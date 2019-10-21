How to protect your self from enemies





Protection Rituals





At times you feel like nothing is going right. It could be because of the ill intentions of an evil person or spirit who only wishes “bad” for you. In such situations, its best to go for protection rituals that form a guarding shield across you to safeguard you from such menacing intentions- bringing your life back to order. In fact, there are various protection spells to protect you here.



These spells could be used to protect you or any near and dear one who you deem to be under the influence of any evil attention. The spells will create some protective egg or bubble around you or the person you wish to protect. You have to imagine and feel the bubble surrounding you which will thwart any unpleasant vibration targeted towards you. As you imagine yourself within the protective bubble, sense your vibrations are exiting through it and also that the bubble is not preventing good energy from reaching you. You have to have the firm believe that no external negative energy can penetrate the protective bubble.



After you have sensed the bubble around you, slowly exhale and sense your moist warm breath carrying the pure vibration – “your essence” into that bubble. You have to fill the bubble with the good vibration. Take several breath sensing that good vibration inside you.



You have to fill up your bubble with various colors as certain shades work better for different situations and times. Each color carries different vibration. In some cases, you can even fill up your protective bubble with various protective images which resonate with your persona or specific situations. Go for specific potent symbols such as pentagram, outside your bubble to strengthen the bubble membrane. What more, you are even allowed to imagine slogans around the bubble like “Negative vibrations blocked” or “Keep out”.



You have to assure that the protective bubble reaches under the feet & offers full coverage for your back. Stay grounded & breathe correctly.



One of the popular protection spells here is “Thread Bottle” spell. You will need 1 clear long-necked bottle and thread leavings (2”). The glass bottle will store the magically-charged objects. It will trap the bad energy & prevent them from reaching you. Over time, you would fill the glass bottle with the thread snippets. However, it must be mentioned here that the thread snippets used in this ritual must be the left-overs from the previous sewing projects & do not use fresh thread snippets. As the bottle gets filled with thread snippets, raise the energy & charge your bottle. Keep it by the side of your window. It will create a tangle around your house to keep away thieves, burglars and other people with ill intentions from your home.



Another popular spell here is wolf-protection spell where you will have a spirit of a strong ferocious wolf protecting you from evil forces. You would need a picture of wolf, green candles, white candle, holy water, protection oil, cakes & one lunar drunk. Then, you will have to summon wholeheartedly the wolf’s spirit to protect you from the evil.



Email Dr mugwenu at mugwenudoctors@gmail.com









CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



