Saturday October 19, 2019

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga is a cold blood killer going by revelations made by self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna.





According to Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, in 2011, Raila Odinga with his wife Mama Ida Odinga killed Ms Leonida Amalemba.





Ms Amalemba, 45 was Odinga’s housemaid since 2007.





Miguna said in August 1, 2011, Raila wanted to commemorate the 1982 coup with “eating” Ms Amalemba who he had a steamy affairs with for many years.





However even before he ate the forbidden fruit, Mama Ida found out and confronted the former Premier.





To cover-up, Raila and Mama Ida decided to poison Amaleba using carbon monoxide.





The next day Amaleba was found dead facing down and had vomited on the bed.





“August 1, 2011: Raila Odinga wanted to mark the August 1st, 1982 coup attempt with his maid, Leonida Amalemba, with whom he had had a steamy affair for years. Leonida was soon pronounced dead from "carbon monoxide poisoning" after Ida found her with Raila in a see-through dress,” Miguna said on his Twitter page.





“Raila and Ida only escaped prosecution because of Raila's then position as PM. These are the crimes that Despot Uhuru managed to blackmail Raila with to get the HandChieth! Murderers masquerading as leaders must be stopped!,” Miguna added.



