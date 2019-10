After one month, I picked my brother from Umoja and we headed to the shamba but on arrival I found another person fencing. I thought my eyes were not okay, when I asked the man,he told me he is the rightful owner of the land.I saw darkness, I didn’t know what to do.I went ahead and asked him more about the land, only for him to tell me he bought it in 2011 from a sacco,he has been ailing and now he is okay and ready to develop it.