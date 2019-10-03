Thursday, October 3, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is one of the richest politicians in Kenya and once in while he likes to flex his financial muscles.





The flamboyant and controversial County boss was in his element on Wednesday during the official opening of the annual Nairobi International Trade Fair when he bought a bull weighing 630kg for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The bidding for the brown Borana bull started at Sh230, 000, as various high end butcheries, specializing in prime cut meats, fought to outbid each other.





As the bidding exercise progressed, it finally came down to the final two bidders, who turned out to be Sonko and a renowned city butcher.





The butcher made a final bid of Sh750, 000 for the bull, only for the Governor to counter with an unbeatable bid of Sh800, 000.





As if that was not enough, the Governor went ahead and splashed a further Sh690, 000 to buy another bull.





President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opened the Nairobi International Trade Fair at Jamhuri Park Showground on Wednesday.



