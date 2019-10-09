Wednesday, October 9, 2019 - KTN Swahili news anchor Mary Kilobi Atwoli is mourning the death of her elder brother Emmanuel Weyusia who was shot dead by unknown assailants.





Mr. Weyusie, who was a teacher, was shot in the stomach on Tuesday night at his rented apartment known as ACK Apartments in Thika town and died on the spot.





The motive behind the killing has yet to be established.

Taking to social media, Kilobi, Kilobi, who is the third wife of flamboyant Cotu Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, eulogized her deceased brother in an emotional post.





"9th October it is! Haki I can’t believe this hot brother of mine Emmanuel Weyusia has gone to be with the Lord. Marsh, we’ve lost you to some cruel people who shot you," Ms Kilobi said.





"How do I say RIP? God, it may not be well with me now because of how I feel but I still hold onto you for comfort. Even though you have allowed this pain to come my way, You are still my God,” she added.





See his photo below.



