Sunday, October 27, 2019- Four people died on the spot on Sunday morning after the vehicles they were travelling in got involved in a grisly accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.





According to witnesses, the two salon cars collided head-on when one of the cars that was en-route to Nairobi attempted to overtake a fleet of vehicles at Sultan-Hamud Town.





Confirming the incident, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeiyan said that two people died on the spot while two others succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

“A driver pulled off his lane and tried to overtake a fleet of other motor vehicles.





Unfortunately, the two vehicles collided and as a result, two people, a driver and his passenger died on the spot,” Naipeiyan stated.





The mangled wreck were towed to Sultan-Hamud Police Station while bodies of the deceased were moved to Kilome Nursing Home.





A recent survey conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that number of people killed in road accidents in Kenya has gone up by 16.1 percent in the last nine months compared to a similar period last year.





The reports also indicated that private vehicles were involved in the most road accidents, accounting for 650 fatalities followed by commercial vehicles with 573 deaths in the period under review.





See photos of the mangled wrecks below.



