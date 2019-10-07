Monday, October 7, 2019 - Over the weekend, singer Otile Brown was in Kakamega for a sold out show that had more women than men.





As expected, the energetic singer brought the house down and left ladies soaking their panties wet after he removed his shirt and showed off his muscled body.





A slay queen who couldn’t hold her thirst stormed the stage and started doing bad manners with the singer.





She gave her body freely to Otile Brown and allowed him to do anything he wished.





And Otile didn’t waste the opportunity.





He stimulated sex with the thirsty slay queen as revelers watched with their mouths wide open.





Watch the video.