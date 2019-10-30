Wednesday, October 30, 2019- This shocking video of high school students making-out in class is going viral on social media.





The horny students converted the classroom into a lodging and proceeded to exchange fluids without a care in the world.





The video shows the coupled up students kissing and frolicking at the corners of the class room while someone recorded their madness.





Where did the rain start beating this generation and who’s to blame for this madness.





This video will depress many a parent.





Watch the video below.



